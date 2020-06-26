Share:

A huge explosion occurred east of Iran’s capital Tehran late Thursday that lit up the night sky, according to local media.

Footage shared on social media showed a bright orange flash followed by a large plume of smoke.

“Some local sources have reported a big orange flash east of Tehran. It is said to have occurred following a loud explosion. Authorities have yet to issue a statement,” Iranian state television reported.

Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi said an investigation has been launched.

Quoting state authorities, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported early Friday that the explosion occurred at a gas depot near defense ministry sites.

It said the incident did not cause any casualties and that details would be provided by the authorities.

The Tehran Emergency Center said no requests for ambulances had been made.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that half of Shiraz city in Fars province is without electricity following an explosion at a power station.

“As a result of a fire at one of Shiraz’s main power stations, some parts of the city remain in darkness,” Shiraz Islamic City Council spokesperson Saeid Nazeri told Mehr News Agency.

Nazeri said the fire has been extinguished and work on restoring power is being carried out.

Shiraz Fire Marshal Muhammad Hadi Khani also said the fire was caused by the explosion.

Khani said the incident occurred at 11:21 p.m. local time (18:51GMT).

He said no casualties have been reported, while the reason behind it is being investigated.

The two incidents raised concern on social media of a possible attack on the country.