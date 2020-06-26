Share:

Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Thursday inaugurated a laboratory at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for COVID-19 testing free of cost where 65 people could be tested on regular basis.

Well trained staffers, professor and doctors had been assigned there and now the people who could not afford test expenses would be provided the facility at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s laboratory at free of cost. A 30 bed corona ward had also been established at the hospital as well as 18 ventilators were also available.

Talking to media after the inauguration, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that today was a very important day for Karachiites as they got testing and ward at the hospitals courtesy doctors and paramedics. He said that National Disaster Management Authority provided them testing kits and assured to give same in coming days. They took it as a challenge and completed the task.

“Abbasi Shaheed Hospital is the third largest hospital of Karachi and has well reputed doctors, Professor and paramedical staff. It only needs resources, the philanthropists should come forward and provide assitance to the hospital during this pandemic,” he added. He said that the philanthropists could also provide required kits and medical equipments instead of cash.

Akhtar was of the view that he had approached federal and provincial governments and sought their help but to no avail. Free of cost testing facility could only be continued through support of the philanthropists, he added. He said he felt proud that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had a team of top doctors and hoped that they would take all possible measures to serve the masses. Abbasi Shaheed Hospital catered three districts central, west and east as the poor people of these districts came to these hospitals.

The Mayor said that the laboratory was unfunctional since long but now it had been equipped with latest technology as well as the staff was given special training. Those who came with COVID-19 symptoms would be examined and their sample be collected at collection point. He asked the provincial government to assist the KMC.

Akhtar also expressed gratitude to NDMA Chairman for providing kits to the KMC. He also thanked Bahria Town head Malik and said that he had been supporting the department for these works and asked him to support the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital even more for betterment. The Mayor hailed paramedics, doctors and health professionals and said they kept playing their role to serve the masses even with delay in salaries during the pandemic.

He also appreciated Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif ur Rehman, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Beerbal Gainani, in charge laboratory Dr Prof Dr Sabir, professor of medical Dr Anila Altaf and former Senior Director Health Services Dr Salma Ali for their efforts to make the laboratory fuctioanal.

Governor donates protective

equipments to ASH

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has donated 1,000 Personal Protective Equipment’s, 3,000 masks and 10 cartons of hand sanitizers to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) on the request of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar. Governor Sindh said that with the provision of protective gear the doctors, paramedics and janitorial staff would be able to discharge their duties with utmost peace of mind. Every effort is being made to provide protective equipments for health care professionals, specially to those who are engaged in providing care to corona patients, he added.

He said that healthcare professionals were frontline soldiers in our war against Covid-19 and he saluted them for their sacrifices. They have to learn to live with this virus as there were no indications of its eradication in near future, he observed.

He said that awareness about this disease was of immense importance and they must all inform and educate our family members and friends about simple precautionary measures to control this virus by avoiding handshakes, hugs and repeatedly washing our hands then they could effectively control its spread, he added.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar thanked Governor Sindh for providing PPEs and other items for the health professionals of ASH.