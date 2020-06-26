Share:

Lahore - Police Operations Wing ensured safety measures including strict implementation on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) according to the government directions to contain the unnecessary movement of the public in all the 07 selected areas of the city including Gulberg, Model Town, Faisal Town, Garden Town, DHA, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Walled City during the smart lockdown imposed by Punjab Government in wake of impending COVID-19. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid surprise visits of different areas of the city on Thursday to review the security arrangements made by Lahore Police on all the entry and exit points of the newly lockdown areas. Ashfaq Khan inspected areas including Defence, Gulberg, Faisal Town, Garden Town and other points of the city and briefed the deputed police officers and officials to remain highly alert and ensure implementation on the directions of Punjab government. Ashfaq Khan said that the police pickets and security arrangements are for the sake of protection of health of the citizens and to control the contraction of coronavirus further in the city. He appealed the citizens to remain safe in their homes and avoid unnecessary movement in the city. He directed the citizens to come out of their homes only once in the city for purchase of grocery items or medicines. He further said that according to the notification of Home Department Punjab grocery shops, general stores, flour mills, fruits and vegetable shops, tandoor and patrol pumps will remain open in the lockdown areas from 9am till 7pm, whereas medical store, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and collection points will remain open round-the-clock 07 days a week. He said that milk, meat, chicken, fish and bakery shops will remain open from 7am till 7pm.

He directed the police officers and officials to ensure foolproof security of the citizens as well as strict compliance of government directions regarding following precautionary measures including social distance and use of masks and sanitizers.

Ashfaq Khan directed the police officers and officials deputed on these pickets to adopt to the wear mask, gloves, PPE kits to protect themselves from the virus and behave with citizens in polite manner during checking process.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad also visited different lockdown hot spots localities including Liberty round-about, Samanabad and Bhatti Gate.

SP Iqbal Town Division Captain (retired), Muhammad Ajmal and SP City Raza Safdar Kazmi briefed SSP Operations regarding the security arrangements.