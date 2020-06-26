Share:

As the country is reeling from economic crisis, there has been apparent mismanagement almost everywhere in government institutions. To be more précise, government institutions are undergoing a long-term depreciation because of ill-conceived policies. There are plenty of institutions where the staff is urgently required and services to the public are not dispensed accordingly. In spite of this, situations are still vacant without prior advertisement.

At the same time, certain institutions are overstaffed where only the fraction of working staff is said to be working and rest of others become accustomed to the environment having limited work available to perform.

SOHAIL AHMED SOOMRO,

Sukkur.