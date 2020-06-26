Share:

Pakistan on Friday has confirmed 59 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 195,745. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 3,962.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,775 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 75,168 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 71,987 in Punjab, 24,303 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,946 in Balochistan, 11,981 in Islamabad, 1,398 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 962 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 1,629 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,178 in Sindh, 879 in KP, 109 in Balochistan, 119 in Islamabad, 23 in GB and 25 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,193,017 coronavirus tests and 21,041 in last 24 hours. 84,168 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,765 patients are in critical condition.