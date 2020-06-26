Share:

“Look at me, see if I am poor, or my people

either. The whites may get me at last, as you say,

but I will have good times till then.”

-Sitting Bull

Native American tribes were fiercely resisting the US government efforts to confine them in reservations towards the tail-end of the 1800s. With the gold rush and other expansive ventures in North America, the US government did not adhere to a treaty signed with the Native Americans, and invaded the Black Hill region of South Dakota. The Sioux tribe on the Great Plains, led by Crazy Horse and Sitting Bull, won the Battle of the Little Bighorn in 1876, driving the government forces back in the Montana river. Although ultimately fruitless, at the time, this battle was a reminder that the state could not take unfair action against inhabitants without any cause. Sadly, this lesson did not stick for too long.