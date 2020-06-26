Share:

LAHORE - The 58th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will be held online here today (Friday). The virtual session has been agreed to safeguard health and safety of the members as well as the PCB management due to the rising Covid-19 cases and keeping in consideration the lockdown now imposed in the capital city, said the PCB here on Thursday. Some of the key matters that will be discussed in the virtual session are: Chairman’s and CEO’s reports, Model Constitution for Cricket Clubs and Club Affiliation and Operations Rules, 2020-21 budget and Update on HBL Pakistan Super League.