Share:

Lahore - Chairperson Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Authority (PDS&CEA) Sumaira Ahmed, MPA called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented the annual report to him. The CM expressed satisfaction over achieving hundred per cent targets and directed to make functional Daanish School in Vehari at the earliest. Positive reforms will be introduced in the Daanish school system and it will be made public-friendly, he added. The CM directed to make Daanish schools economically self-reliant and regretted the past rulers used Daanish schools project for personal projection. Centres of excellence will be established in the schools to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the CM added.