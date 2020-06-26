Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned of increasing burden on hospitals and existing health facilities if the people do not follow SOPs seriously.

Talking to volunteers of Corona Re­lief Tiger Force in Islamabad on Thurs­day, he said it is essential to make common people understand the im­portance of following the precaution­ary measures.

He said if people follow the SOPs in letter and spirit, the spread of disease could be curtailed. The Prime Minis­ter said next one month is crucial and if we are able to convince people to adopt maximum precautionary measures, the peak of the disease could pass.

Imran Khan said volunteers are very important as they have played an im­portant role in all countries in stem­ming the tide of the pandemic.

Praising volunteers and Corona Re­lief Tiger Force, the Prime Minister said youths are our future and they also have to play a key role in upcom­ing rainy season by planting maximum number of trees..