ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 811 drugpushers during the ongoing year and recovered cache of narcotics from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday. According to the details, Islamabad police launched special crackdown against drug-pushers and bootleggers. The police arrested 811 accused and recovered a total of 236.431 kilogram hashish, 41.440 kilogram heroin, 4.510 kilogram opium, 212 kilogram ice, 17 tranquilising pills and 8,888 wine bottles from them. While reviewing this performance, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed has appreciated it and said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it, according to the officials.