Pawalpindi - A 9-year-old boy, who was reportedly kidnapped by his father’s friend for ransom, was recovered by police besides arresting the kidnapper, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as ShahSawar against whom a case was also registered with Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, he said.

According to him, a woman, ShuguftaBibi, lodged complaint with PS Sadiqabad stating her son namely Hassan was abducted by a man ShahSawar from Shakrial. She added the kidnapper is also demanding Rs100,000 as ransom for safe recovery of the detained child. She asked police to register a case against the kidnapper and to recover her son. Taking action, police filed a case and began investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas, while taking notice of the crime, directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division RaiMazhar to recover child from captivity of the kidnapper, he said adding that SP formed a special team tasking it to arrest kidnapper.

The police team obtained mobile data of the kidnapper and carried out a raid on a house located at JhangiSyedan arresting the kidnapper and recovering the child. SP briefed CPO that child was abducted by friend of his father. He said police locked up kidnapper in police station and registered a case against him. CPO appreciated the efforts of SP RaiMazhar and his team for taking swift action against the kidnapper and recovering child in short time span of six hours.

On the other hand, police claimed to have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting four active members during an action. Police also recovered stolen mobile phones, weapons, and cash. According to details, Pirwadhai police, under the surveillance of SHO SI NadimZafar, have carried out a raid in a hide out and held two criminals involved in street crimes. The accused have been identified as Muhammad Asif alias Kala and NehmatUllah aka Matti. Police seized three mobile phones, weapons and Rs30,000 cash from possession of accused.

Similarly, airport police arrested two robbers namely Shahid and Asif and recovered cash, laptop, jewellery and clothes from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was on. CPO Muhammad AhsanYounasappreciated the services of SHO PS Pirwadhai SI NadimZafar and SHO PS Airport SI Jawad Shah.