ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Thursday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan to resign after the recent plane crash in Karachi.

Speaking at a news conference, PPP leaders Dr Nafisa Shah, Palwasha Khan and Senator Rubina Khalid said that the plane crash report should have gone to the committee first and then to the House. “The pilot has been accused and the licenses of the pilots have been suspected. The person whose own degree is suspected is talking about the pilots’ degrees,” said Nafisa Shah.

She said Justice Qazi Faez Isa was being threatened but the ‘Riasat-e-Madina’ was sleeping. “Who are the people who are threatening a judge of the highest court of Pakistan,” she added.

Nafisa Shah said this had happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the federal ministers were fighting with each other. “There are also complaints about the advisors brought in from abroad. Pakistan Peoples’ Party has always taken along every party on national issues,” she said, Earlier, the Supreme Court took notice of reports of pilots flying planes in Pakistan without licenses. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed summoned a reply from the Director-General of civil aviation within two weeks. Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan revealed that 54 cases of pilots with fake licences emerged after an investigation into the matter.

The minister said that show-cause notices were issued to 28 people. Nine pilots had confessed and the court was hearing cases against 18 others, he claimed.

Nafisa Shah said the Aviation Minister did not have the authority to listen to the conversation in the voice recorder of the unfortunate aircraft.

“There is conflict between PIA and Civil Aviation Authority and similarly there is also tension between PIA pilots and former officers of the Air Force,” Nafisa Shah said.

She said that the pilots were worried about COVID-19 because SOPs were not being followed on the aircrafts.

“During PPP government, only lower grade employees were appointed in PIA. Palwasha Khan said that messages are being sent to Justice Qazi Faez Isa and both husband and wife are fighting for justice,” she said.

Palwasha Khan said that under the federal government, every sector was suffering because of incapability and inefficiency of the rulers.

She demanded registering an FIR against the Prime Minister and the advisor Zulfi Bukhari for every life lost due to COVID-19.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that for nine million population of Malakand divison, there was only a single 150 bed hospital where oxygen was not being provided to the patients.

The president of PIA Labour Union Hidayatullah said that four to five thousand employees were being laid off from PIA. This was economic murder of poor people in the country, he said.