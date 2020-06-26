Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index closed at 33,709.63 points as compared to 34,034.65 points on the last working day, with negative change of 325.02 points (0.95%).

A total 168,429,461 shares were traded compared to the trade of 195,734,274 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.242 billion as compared to Rs5.785 billion during last trading day.

As many as 355 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 100 recorded gain and 229 sustained losses whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 19,554,000 shares and price per share of Rs0.80, Hum Network with a volume of 13,413,000 with price per share of Rs14.69 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,538,500 and price per share of Rs27.51.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs49.27 per share, closing at Rs706.27 while Indus Dyeing was runner up with the increase of Rs42.01 per share, closing at Rs627.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum decrease of Rs350 per share, closing at Rs6500, whereas prices of Rafhan Maize shares decreased by Rs90 per share closing at Rs7000.