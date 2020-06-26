Share:

LAHORE - As many as 86 more COVID-19 patients died in Punjab on Thursday, the highest number of casualties reported in a day since the beginning of the pandemic.

So far coronavirus has taken 1,602 lives in the province.

Similarly, as many as 1,655 new cases of the virus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of such cases to 71,191.

So far 645 casualties have been confirmed in Lahore, 287 Rawalpindi, 151 Faisalabad, 114 Multan, 65 Gujranwala, 57 Sialkot, 39 Rahim Yar Khan, 34 Bahawalpur, 31 Gujrat, 22 Sargodha, 19 Sheikhupura, 17 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Mianwali, 15 Muzafargarh, 11 Sahiwal, 10 Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven Toba Tek Singh, five each from Attock, Okara, Chiniot, Lodhran, Vehari and Hafizabad, four each from Jhang and Bhakkar, three each from Bahawalnagar and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Khushab and Pakpattan, one from Khanewal and none from Chakwal, Layyah and Mandi Bahauddin.

So far 36,689 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed in Lahore, 5,714 Rawalpindi, 4,982 Multan, 4,687 Faisalabad, 2,555 Gujranwala, 1,883 Sialkot, 1,875 Gujrat, 1,211 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,176 Bahawalpur, 954 Rahim Yar Khan, 935 Sheikhupura, 885 Sargodha, 783 Muzaffargarh, 526 Hafizabad, 524 Sahiwal, 518 Kasur, 442 Toba Tek Singh, 381 Vehari, 376 Jhelum, 374 Attock, 359 Bahawalnagar, 312 Mianwali, 306 Layyah, 304 Nankana Sahib, 291 Lodhran, 266 Jhang, 263 Mandi Bahauddin, 229 Okara, 226 Khanewal, 221 Chiniot, 194 Narowal, 189 each from Khushab and Bhakkar, 162 Rajanpur, 132 Pakpattan and 80 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are the preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, the Tableeghi Jamaat, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 68,321 ordinary citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 453,070 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 71,191 cases.

He further said that 22,076 cases had been reported from 31-45 years of age group followed by as many as 20,495 cases reported from 16-30 years of age group.

He said that lowest number of cases, 1,249, had been reported from the age group of people who were 75 or above. The spokesperson said that 20,262 patients had recovered in the province so far and returned to their homes, 1,602 had died, while 49,327 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.