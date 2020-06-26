Share:

ISLAMABAD: - giant diamond cut into gems that now adorn the Crown Jewels was formed 400 miles below Earth’s surface — three times deeper than other precious stones. Analysis of similar diamonds by the Gemological Institute of America revealed that the Cullinan was a ‘super-deep’ diamond — and one of the rarest objects on Earth. The largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found, weighing 3,106.75 carats, the Cullinan was unearthed from a mine in South Africa in the January of 1905. In 1907, the diamond was bought by the Transvaal Colony government, who presented it to King Edward VII as a gift. The King had the rough stone cut by Joseph Asscher & Company of Amsterdam — forming nine major stones (Cullinan I–IX) as well as 96 minor brilliant stones.