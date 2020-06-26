Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has still not officially announced she is pregnant. But Sophie Turner’s baby bump was distinctly visible behind her flowing Oasis tee when she and Joe Jonas were glimpsed in Los Angeles. The 24 year old Game Of Thrones actress and her husband both took the precaution of wearing face masks amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Wearing her long blonde hair down, the Dark Phoenix star held her husband’s arm as the pair of them walked down a tranquil sunlit street together. Meanwhile Joe showed off his toned arms in a Hawaiian shirt and slipped into a pair of dark jeans, accessorizing with aviators.