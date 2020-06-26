Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Duke of Sussex, 35, who is currently living in LA with wife Meghan Markle, 38, and their son Archie, one, after stepping back from his royal duties, admitted he has been ‘missing rugby’ since its suspension due to Covid-19 on March 20. He featured in the video alongside several sporting stars - including former English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson and Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones - to thank sporting fans for their efforts to combat coronavirus during the pandemic. The clip was posted to England Rugby’s Instagram page recently with the caption: ‘When the game was paused, the rugby family came together as one. Thank you from all of us.’ The footage starts with Prince Harry captured outside in what appears to be a garden, with the royal confessing: ‘We all miss rugby.’ Then a fellow contributor says: ‘This pandemic might have paused the game,’ before the duke concludes: ‘But it hasn’t taken away our spirit.’