ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday refuted rumours of his resignation, stating that he will remain a minister until he has confidence of Prime Minister Imran khan.

He said in a Twitter message that he will not resign from his office on the demand of anyone, adding that the rumours of resignation are totally false. He also added that politics is not a game of cowards.

According to media reports, the interview of Fawad Chaudhry was taken up with Prime Minister Imran Khan by Federal Minister for planning Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister in a meeting yesterday and asked him to take strict action against Fawad.

They said Fawad unduly blamed them of government failures and they were not involved in any conspiracy against Jahangir Khan Tareen, they added.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson had refuted the news attributed to Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi that he had demanded the resignation of Fawad Chaudhry.

He said that the electronic media making baseless propaganda in this regard contrary to media principles.