ISLAMABAD - An innocent woman sustained critical injuries as Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the victim belonged to Batla Mathrani village. "Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Karela Sector along the LoC targeting civil population. Due to the indiscriminate fire of Indian troops in Batla Mathrani village, an innocent woman sustained critical injuries," said the ISPR press release. It further said that the Pak Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing.