



RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium saw interesting situation as the crowd booed Shoaib Malik as he walk passed them to attend the opening ceremony of Faysal Bank Super 8 T20 which started here on Sunday.

When all the eight participating teams captains were lined up and as soon as the National Anthem started, Sialkot Stallions skipper Shoaib Malik instead of listening to the National Anthem started walking towards the dressing room.

The crowd who turned up in numbers at the ground was clearly looking unhappy and started booing Shoaib and someone of them went on to say if he cannot respect the national anthem, he must be sent to India, as his wife belongs to that country.

Meanwhile, many top stars including Pakistan team skipper Misbahul Haq have decided to preferred rest rather than attending the Faysal Bank Super 8s T20 tournament inaugural ceremony here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Misbah, M Hafeez and Saeed Ajmal also opted out instead of playing from Faisalabad Wolves in the opening match of the event.