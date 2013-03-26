

KARACHI – The board of governors of the Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) met here on Monday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javaid Hassan Rizvi.

An official of the institution said that in its 44th meeting, the board gave approval to the programme of SSUET's 16th convocation which is being held on Tuesday (today) at Expo Centre, with Sindh High Court Chief Justice Musheer Alam as the chief guest.

The board appreciated the university for holding its convocations regularly every year. It also approved the minutes of its 43rd meeting which was held on October 20, 2012, and reviewed the action taken on the minutes of the meeting.

The board also considered and approved the audit report/financial statement for the year ending on June 2011. Among others the meeting was attended by Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Lt Gen (retired) Moinuddin Haider, Prof Dr MD Shami, Engr Muhammed Adil Usman, Commodore (retired) Salim A Siddiqui and Dean Basic and Applied Sciences, besides Registrar Shah Mehmood H Syed.