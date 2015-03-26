Patron's Trophy Grade-II

ISLAMABAD - NADRA was in all sorts of troubles against Omar Associates as they lost 7-71 in 25 overs on the first day of their Patron's Trophy Grade-II 2014-15, round five Group-B match played here at Diamond cricket ground on Wednesday. Bilal, M Amir and Abid clinched two wickets each conceding 2, 20 and 27 runs respectively. Earlier, Omar Associates’ skipper won the toss and decided to field first on bright sunny day. At Army cricket ground, Army was in commanding position against CDA, as after winning the toss, Army skipper opted to field first. CDA managed to score 125 for the loss of five wickets as only 33 overs play was possible due to overnight rain.–Staff Reporter

Punjab win National Basketball opener

ISLAMABAD - The National Basketball Championship 2015 for Chairman 54th POF Gold Cup commenced at POF Sports Complex Wah Cantt under the auspices of POF Sports Control Board. Member POF Board M Asif Hussain was chief guest. In the opening match, Punjab defeated Islamabad by 51-36. POF Sports Control Board vice president Col (R) Inamullah Khan said top 12 teams of country including Railways, FATA, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, Sindh, Punjab, KP, Army, PAF, Wapda, HEC and hosts POF were participating in the championship. “Under the guidance of Lt Gen M Ahsan Mahmood, HI (M), POF Board Chairman, POF Sports Control Board, the POF Sports Board held maximum national and international sports events to not only promote sports but also to portray softer image of the country across the globe.–Staff Reporter

Polo Tournament begins today

ISLAMABAD – Serena Hotels inaugurated the four-day Polo Tournament here at Islamabad Club Polo ground with an exhibition match. The event will be officially kicked off today (Thursday). Polo is one of many sporting activities the hotels are involved in, their active sports diplomacy initiative has gained much traction in social, diplomatic and community circles. Over the past year, Serena Hotels has aimed to engage with its communities using the common language of sports. The Polo tournament will continue till 28th with matches taking place between 3pm -6pm every day. A grand closing and prize distribution ceremony would be held on 28th, the winning team will be awarded with trophy.–Staff Reporter

LDTTA holds Pakistan Day Table Tennis

LAHORE - The Pakistan Day Table Tennis event was organised by Lahore District Table Tennis Association (LDTTA) in collaboration with City District Government Lahore (CDGL) here at Shahjahan Latif Table Tennis Hall, Johar Town. In the well-contested matches, Sehrish Naz defeated Mahrukh Ehsan 11-9, 11-13, 11-8, Anam Saeed edged out Minahil 11-9, 11-8, Miss Noshin beat Iqra Saeed 11-8, 12-14, 11-9, Rizwana routed Maira Khan 11-9, 11-7, Fatima Rubbanni beat Mah Kamil 11-9, 11-7, Faham Khan thumped Munam Khan 11-9, 11-13, 11-9, Bilal Khan downed Dr Nasir 11-9, 11-7, Saadi Saeed beat Jahanzeb Ali 11-9, 11-9, Dr Amir outpaced Hafiz Hamza 11-8, 11-6 and Oun Khan beat Adnan Rubbanni 11-9, 11-8. Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA) senior vice president Abdul Qayyum gave away prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter