NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN

The livestock officials and veterinary doctors’ indifference to their duties is resulting in illegal slaughtering of animals here in the city. People here in the city use meat as a major element of food but majority of them do not know where does it come from. They are unaware even about slaughter houses’ condition and availability of veterinary doctors there.

According to health parameters, it is necessary for veterinary doctors to examine the animals before they are slaughtered and supervise the process. But here in the city, neither veterinary doctors nor livestock officials are playing a role in this regard. According to laws, the slaughtering of animals outside the boundary of slaughterhouses is prohibited. But here in the city, overt and illegal slaughtering of animals is being made by the butchers.

The livestock officials let the butchers carry their practice resulting in waste disposals creating problems for the inhabitants. The meat produced in this way, quickly deteriorates due to bacterial infections and can cause food poisoning. Due to non-inspection of slaughtering, meat from sick or parasite infected animals might be a vector for spreading diseases.