Islamabad - Lohi Bher and Sihala police on Sunday raided a Sheesha Center situated in Bahria Town and nabbed 15 persons, said a police spokesman.

Following the information, SP (Rural) Hassam Bin Iqbal constituted a special team headed by ASP (Rural) Ahmed Arslan, SHO Loi Bher police station Inspector Jamshed Khan, SHO Sihala police station Inspector Abrar Hussain and others which raided the Sheesha Center in Bahria Town phase-7 and nabbed 4 persons. The men were identified as Muhammad Shafique,Umer Hayat, Adil and Hilal Armani. The police team recovered 3 Huqqas and other smoking items from them. The Lohi Behr police teams conducted raids in Bahria Town phase-4, Bahria Town phase-7 and Bahria Town phase-6 and nabbed 11 persons including Basam Khan, Qismat Khan, Qazi Zubair, Muhammad Sheraz, Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Ashraf, Faisal, Talha Nawaz, Ishtiaq, Sharafat, and Syed Kaleem. The police team recovered 17 Huqqas and other tobacco products from their possession.

Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi police arrested a bike-lifter named Alaf Shah and recovered stolen Honda 125 bike from him. Bani Gala police arrested Nazar Ali who was involved in selling petrol illegally. Lohi Bher police recovered one 30-bore pistol from the possession of Ghazi Abbas. Koral police arrested a drug pusher Tahir Iqbal and recovered 250 gram hashish and 80 gram heroin from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. The spokesman said that the SSP has appreciated the effort of police teams and directed all police officials to continue their efforts against the anti-social elements. He said that smoking has been prohibited at public places under the law as sheesha smoking causes great health hazards. He has also directed police officials to conduct surprise checking in their respective areas to eradicate sheesha smoking.