Share:

SARGODHA - Three minor siblings died and their father suffered critical injuries when a bike they were travelling on was hit by a speeding Rawalpindi-bound bus.

The accident occurred near 33 Phattak on Balwal Road, some 10km from on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 and police sources, Allah Bakhsh, a PAF employee, was coming from Chak Mubarrak to city on a bike along with his three children -six-year-old Aysha; 10-year-old Quratul Ain and son 10-year-old Abdullah.

As he reached near 33 Pattak on Balwal Road, a speeding Rawalpindi-bound bus while overtaking a passenger van hit the motorbike, coming from the opposite direction. As a result, Abdullah and Ayesha died on the spot while Quratul Ain died while being shifted to hospital. Allah Bakhsh sustained critical injuries and was rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital.

The police have started investigation into the incident.