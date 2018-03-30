Share:

KARACHI - The Consulate General of Japan in Karachi and Pakistan Japan Cultural Association (PJCA) Sindh jointly organised the 33rd Japanese Language Speech Contest at the Japan Information and Culture Center in Karachi.

In the speech contest, 9 Japanese language learners participated and showed their performance of their Japanese fluency. Also, 3 Japanese students of the Karachi Japanese School (KJS) joined the event to promote cultural exchanges between Japan and Pakistan.

Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi, emphasized in his speech that learning a foreign language is the best way to know the culture and society of the country, and hoped that this annual event will further contribute to promoting the Japanese language in Pakistan and then deepening of the mutual understanding between the people of Japan and Pakistan.