KARACHI - Opposition Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman on Sunday said that accidental prime minister yesterday called for bringing a consensus senate chairman but he should learn to speak with responsibility first if he is elevated to a post of responsibility.

Talking to media after visiting the mausoleum of the Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sherry said that it would be better for all of them to refrain from spreading hatred and it is a good omen that finally PML-N is speaking for the sacredness of the parliament.

She said that it was the guidance of the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto that led her to the seat of first woman opposition leader of the senate.

She further said that this was the year of elections and every party would come forward with its manifesto before the masses. “PPP will stand alongside the democracy and will work for smooth transition of democracy in the country,” she said. Speaking regarding the PSL final match in Karachi, Sherry said that the fervour of the PSL has spread to entire country and now this event has revived the glory of the city of lights.

To a query as to which team she is supporting, she said that all of them are here to support return of cricket in Karachi. “Islamabad is my second home and owes my support but I am supporting the Peshawar team as the Pashtuns deserve my most support,” she said.

To a query regarding the demand of AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed to implement judicial martial law in the country, the opposition leader in Senate said that he has right to say anything but the country would be run as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Senator and PPP Central Secretary Information Maula Bux Chandio said that the prime minister’s remarks regarding the Senate Chairman were insulting and depicted the PML-N’s regional mindset.

He said that the incumbent prime minister is from a specific region and had support from there but the chairman senate is the representative of the Baluchistan and had the support of the Sindh province. “Sindh and Balochistan assemblies had jointly supported the Balochistan senate chairman,” he said adding that the remarks of the prime minister were an insult towards the small provinces.

The prime minister’s party head is disqualified but he is still following him, he said adding that instead of following a disqualified person, the prime minister should have tendered his resignation.