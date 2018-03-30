Share:

Islamabad: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a two-day national conference on early childhood care and education (ECCE) next month in its efforts to bring marginalized sections of the society into educational net, with special focus on child’s well-being.

It is the part of conferences and seminars being arranged by the university on a regular basis to address the society-related issues, on the initiative of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, an AIOU press release said Sunday.

The proposed event will be held in the third week of next month.

It will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

The conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of early childhood care and education keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

The objectives of the conference include brainstorming ideas for improving practices in early childhood care and education, discuss innovations that challenge preconceived concept of early childhood care, development and education and explore opportunities in the field of ECCE.

The conference is also aimed at appraising the latest trends and address challenges in ECCE.–APP