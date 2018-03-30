Share:

Steve Smith's future as Australia captain was thrown into doubt after he was banned for one match after admitting responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal that marred the ongoing Test against South Africa. Smith agreed to step down temporarily from his role ahead of Sunday's fourth day of play in Cape Town but nonetheless came under fire from all sides, including Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

"We all woke up this morning shocked and bitterly disappointed by the news from South Africa," Turnbull told reporters. "It seemed completely beyond belief that the Australian cricket team had been involved in cheating."

Smith will miss the fourth and final Test against South Africa due to his ban and was also fined his entire match fee for his leading role in attempting to "change the condition of the ball in order to gain an unfair advantage" on Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday. "The decision made by the leadership group of the Australian team to act in this way is clearly contrary to the spirit of the game, risks causing significant damage to the integrity of the match, the players and the sport itself and is therefore 'serious' in nature," said ICC chief executive David Richardson.