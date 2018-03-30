Share:

Former Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, who saw international hockey players visiting Karachi earlier this year, thinks PSL3 final in the city will be a bigger spectacle than the World XI hockey matches. “We saw hockey players coming to Karachi and giving the people of the city an event to celebrate, but as cricket is the most followed sport in Pakistan and the PSL is country’s biggest domestic sports event, it brought fans not only to the stadium, but out on the roads to celebrate,” he said. He added that this event will revive not only cricket but will also open doors for the international players to come to Pakistan for other sports.