KARACHI - Board of Secondary Education Karachi after re-structuring its examination system through policy and systematic changes and technology up-gradation- is fully prepared to resist all methods of cheating and tempering with exam process despite different kinds of pressures and interventions.

The corrective measures included selection of the best located schools with better infrastructure and secured environment as examination centers for ninth and tenth classes. The examination hours have also been changed to afternoon (2:00pmto 5pm) to use the best available institutions without disturbing their academic activities in the morning, said BSEK’s Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin while talking to APP here.

The annual examinations of ninth and tenth classes of science and general groups are scheduled to begin on 28th of this month. The Chairman said that BSEK, in addition to taking various steps at its end, had succeeded in getting maximum support from the law enforcing agencies and the concerned government departments to stop the use of unfair means in the examinations and maintaining peaceful atmosphere during the exam hours. “In response to Board’s letter, Home Secretary has assured to provide full security at and around the examination centers. Rangers authorities also guaranteed maximum patrolling around the centers,” he added.

He said K-Electric had assured that there would be no load-shedding during the exams hours and that private schools selected for the centers had also their own generators.

He said a large number of private schools used to be traditional examination centers were off-loaded from the board’s list and only the best available private schools were included. The priority had been given to government schools; of which those defamed for cheating were also dropped. Similarly, Invigilators and Centre Controller Officers’ list had been re-shuffled and those showing poor performance during last exams had been replaced with senior teachers of good repute and commitment to stop the use unfair means.

The number of centers for science students was 393 and for general group was 84. The number of total candidates was 354131--38714 were of science and 45417 of general group. Seventy seven centers had been identified as sensitive ones, which demanded more security cover, he said.

Prof Dr Saeeduddin informed that this year, the answer sheets would be stitched, against past practice of being stapled, to stop possible tempering with these. And, that the number pages of an answer copy was increased to 24 from 18, to escape the issuance of B copy (extra pages to write answers), which were to be tied up with thread. Thus, there was very much chance to be removed and misused or lost.

He advised the candidates that in case of any confusion, they could dial 85 and 83 number to confirm about their centers and their location.

He sought cooperation and support from media, politicians, teachers’ associations and the general public in eliminating the menace of copy culture and save the future of new generations.

BSEK Chairman said the administrative steps and systematic changes would not prove much helpful in curbing copy culture unless students were better prepared for examinations through their hard-work, and the best teaching and guidance from their teachers.

“We cannot do much unless teachers and students are serious and make best preparation for exams,” he regretted.

Chairman BSEK advised students to wear normal dress while appearing in their exams, instead of using their school uniforms which identify their schools, to end the apprehension of being favoured or discriminated by the teachers and officials deputed at exams centres.