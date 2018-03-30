Share:

LAHORE - Three leading associations of Pakistan, China and India signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing bilateral trade, dispute resolution and exchange of technology in chemicals and dyes industry at the concluding day of a two-day 4th Colour and Chem Expo 2018 here at Expo Center on Sunday.

More than 130 local and foreign companies displayed their products to attract manufacturers, dealers, traders and industry people. The companies from Pakistan, China, India, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, UAE and UK displayed products and accessories involving dyes, chemicals & allied industry.

The Expo was organized by the Event and Conference International (Pvt) Limited having international partners China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA), the Gujrat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association (GDMA) and BRAGG Expo Shanghai Co. Limited.

The event was supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA).

Jimmy Wang of the China Dyestuff Industry Association, Mr Yogesh D Parikh, the President of the Gujarat Dyestuff Manufacturers Association India, and Abdul Rahim Chughtai, the ex-chairman of the Pakistan Dyes and Chemicals Merchants Association & sitting President of the Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association signed the MoUs on behalf of their respective bodies.

On this occasion, Parikh told reporters that the MoU signed with Pakistani association would further enhance the exchange of visits and business volumes between India and Pakistan.

Abdul Rahim Chughtai said such exhibitions increased mutual visits, strike joint ventures and help explore business opportunities. He said in result of MoU with Indian association, more and more Indian business people would be visiting next colours and chemicals expo in 2019. He further said another MoU was signed to resolve disputes of traders about quality and prices of products, adding the dispute resolution committees comprising five members each from India and Pakistan would jointly work in this regards. He said the same MoUs have been signed with Chinese association who represented companies in the concluding expo.

Wang said they were delighted to visit Pakistan this time and the Chinese companies expected more and more business ventures. He said his many Chinese business counterparts expressed their desire to visit Pakistan next year for more cooperation between the two sides and more success in business deals.

Director Event and Conference International Rashiul Haq announced to hold the fifth such expo on March 9-10, 2019. Meanwhile, a large number of industry people, traders and dealers visited the expo on the last day.