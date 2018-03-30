Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Water Reservoirs Syed Javed Ali Shah has underlined the need for construction of dams to meet the growing demand of water in the country.

With the construction of dams, wastage of rainy and flood water could be utilized properly, he said while talking to a news channel. He said the work on some reservoirs was in progress due to consensus among the stakeholders.

Upgradation of Mangla Dam had been completed while the projects of Neelum-Jehlum and Diamer-Bhasha would be accomplished in near future, he added.

To a question regarding water issues with neighboring country, he said India was involved in violation of Indus Waters Treaty.

Pakistan would again seek help from International Court of Justice regarding Indian violations, he said.

He hoped that India would cooperate for resolving the issues with Pakistan regarding Indus Waters Treaty. To another question, he said all the provinces should focus on formulating a policy on water and express unanimity on it.

As far as matter of water policy was concerned, he said the government would announce comprehensive water policy first time in the history of Pakistan.