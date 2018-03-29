Share:

KASUR-The station house officers (SHOs) and the check-posts in-charges were asked to go all out for the arrest of the outlaws wanted by the police in different cases of heinous crime.

During a meeting at his office here, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat reviewed the situation of law and order in jurisdiction of every station house officer.

He ordered the police officers to tighten the noose around the criminals and spare no effort for the protection of life, honour and property of the common man. He also ordered a heavy-handed crackdown on proclaimed offenders and asked the officers to submit him report on daily basis. The DPO also warned the SHOs of departmental action if no progress in maintenance of law and order in their respective jurisdiction would be observed. He also issued show cause notices to the negligent officers.

SPURIOUS FOODSTUFF

Eateries in Kasur City and surroundings have been serving unhygienic foodstuff to the customers to double their profit as the practice cost less money.

A survey conducted by this correspondent reveals that eateries have been carrying out the malpractice since long with ‘impunity’. Customers at the eateries are served Baryani, Qaurma, Haleem and other dishes which are cooked in spurious spices. Consumption of these below-the-quality foodstuffs causes various diseases. There were also reports of use of dead chicken in preparation of several dishes.

Locals demand action against the owners of such eateries.