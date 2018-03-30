Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that holding of PSL final at Karachi was an irrefutable proof of Quaid’s city regaining its splendor as the city of lights.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said the return of peace and festivities in Karachi was made possible by the everlasting sacrifices of the nation, adding, it marked the fulfillment of the pledge of former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to end darkness, restore peace and bring back the hustle and bustle of playgrounds of the country.

The Minister remarked that people were coming to watch the match in thousands in a city which had been marred by an ambiance of fear and harassment.

She said that the spirit exhibited by the people was admirable to say the least. The Minister welcoming the national and international players said that their arrival in Pakistan was promoting sports activities in the country and reinvigorating the spirit of the Pakistani nation.

Marriyum said the PML-N government was making strenuous efforts to turn the country into a cradle of peace and prosperity.

She congratulated the entire nation particularly the people of Karachi over the return of festivities in the city.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternity to the festivities and spring in Pakistan, besides passing of the day in a festive and safe atmosphere.