LOS ANGELES:-Drew Barrymore admits her divorce from Will Kopelman left her in a ''very dark and fearful place''. The 43-year-old year-old actress split from the actor in 2016 and has revealed she only came out of her slump after being offered a role in the Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet'. Drew - who has daughters Olive, five, and Frankie, three, with her ex-husband - said: ''I was not looking for a job. ''I had actually stopped acting for several years because I wanted to raise my kids. But then a shift happened in my life and I was separating from their father and it was just a very difficult time.

''I definitely personally was in a very dark and fearful place and then this script came along and I was like, 'Yeah I don't think this is a good time' and ironically, I think it taught me a valuable life lesson.''