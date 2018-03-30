Share:

Islamabad - The Pharmaceutical Evaluation and Registration Division of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is continuously working on digital listing of all registered drugs to facilitate concerned stakeholders and healthcare professionals.

According to an official at DRAP, this facility will ensure quality drugs from licensed manufacturers or importers, in the market and will also help to address the problems of drug shortages and availability. He said online access to this database will strengthen regulatory system and monitoring in order to eradicate unregistered, substandard, spurious, falsified and counterfeit drug products from the country. He said the authority has initiated the process early in this year for computerization of decades old manual drug registration record since 1976, the era of defunct Ministry of Health and Drug Control Wing.

He said a provisional database has been uploaded on the official website of DRAP and the link is available on the DRAP’s website, which is sourced to database that contain information of drugs registered by the registration board.

This information mainly includes registration number, proprietary or brand name, generics name with composition, name of manufacturer or importer. However, as the process of computerization has been initiated for the first time therefore the record is being under continuous verification and scrutiny, he added. He said the authority has also invited stakeholders to review information related to their products and are directed to contact the division in case of any discrepancy and check for the updates and provide reference for further verification against the DRAP record, before the authority finalizes and declare this information. He further said, the Drug Act 1976 requires pharmaceutical companies that manufacture, import or export in or out of the country for commercial use is to be registered prior to availability in the market. The Drug Registration Board approves the applications for registration of drugs according to the procedure laid down in the LRA (Licensing, Registering and Advertising) Rules 1976. He said the availability of online database containing updated information of registered drugs will help federal and provincial regulators to determine products that are being marketed have been approved from Drug Registration Board and are with a legitimate status. He said computerization of drug registration record has also disturbed the miscreants and they are spreading wrong information. As per the present policy for transparency and open access, divisions of DRAP regularly uploads the minutes of meetings of their respective bodies including registration board, central licensing board, enlistment evaluation committee, on DRAP’s website, to ensure transparency, fair practices across the board and data integrity.

He said new initiatives of DRAP regarding modernization of drug registration process to international practices including WHO-CTD format for drug registration dossier, 2D bar-coding on pharma labelling, mandatory GMP certified source of raw materials and establishment of pharmacovigilance system. He said these steps which will ensure the provision of quality assured drugs have put few culprits in trouble and they are trying to malign the officials of DRAP through baseless complaints to divert public attention from their misdoings