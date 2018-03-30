Share:

Islamabad - The tug of war that broke out between the Election Commission of Pakistan and the National Assembly over the proposed delimitation of constituencies has ostensibly petered out after the poll body rebuffed the latter’s demand to incorporate its proposals in the demarcation of boundaries in the run-up to the next elections.

Almost all political parties, however, feel that under the proposed delimitation of constituencies, their political fortunes will badly suffer — after annexing and crossing out the boundaries — as they will have to make efforts from the scratch to cultivate voters and contest the election in the new proposed zones.

The National Assembly (NA) speaker had formed an eight-member special committee headed by Deputy Speaker Javed Murtaza Abbasi to examine the ECP’s proposed delimitation and come up with the recommendations.

The ECP, however, has made it clear that neither it could be pressured nor can it deviate from the law and the Constitution vis-à-vis delimitation of the constituencies.

The day the ECP declined to entertain the NA special committee, one its members and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MAN Arif Alvi quit the body on the contention that it was unconstitutional.

The special committee, however, continues to work and it has inducted one member from FATA and formed a working group to firm up the recommendations.

Background discussions with lawmakers of various parliamentary and political parties revealed that one of the motives behind constituting the special committee was to ascertain if the ECP’s proposed delimitation of constituencies was a handiwork of some hidden hands to give an advantage to the PTI in the upcoming general election.

However, the special committee received a double whammy, as, on the one hand, the PTI quit it declaring it unlawful and on the other hand, the ECP snubbed it almost on similar grounds saying it would only follow the 2017 Election Act.

The ECP contends that it has displayed a list of the proposed delimitation of constituencies in provincial and district offices for voters, seeking their objections, if any, by 3 April.

The ECP has made it clear to the NA special committee that only voters could file objections over the proposed delimitation, thus rendering the special body and its recommendations irrelevant.

Meanwhile, the ECP has so far received 20 objections from Sindh, 25 from Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory and seven from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding the proposed delimitation.

Interestingly, no objection has been received from Balochistan.

“The National Assembly can only legislate in the light of the recommendations of its special committee”, said a source but saw little prospect of such a possibility as Election Act 2017 was already being implemented. “So, no effort at this point would bear fruit,” he said.

Similarly, the political parties were not in favour of moving to the apex court, as last option, in case the ECP did not entertain their proposals, apprehending such a move would be a sheer waste of time especially after the chief of justice’s proclamation that elections would be held as per the schedule.

On the other hand, political observers also ruled out the possibility that National Assembly can make any effective move to get the proposed delimitation of constituencies altered on the recommendations of its special committee. They argue that the ECP had done the job in the light of the mechanism decided upon by the Council of Common Interests after the sixth population census.

Another political observer said that many independent candidates will make it to the political arena in the next general election if the ECP’s proposed constituencies were not altered.