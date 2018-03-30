Share:

Islamabad - Through a letter addressed to Prime Minister of Pakistan, controlling authority of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Central President of Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Prof. Dr. Kaleemullah Bareach and President Islamabad chapter Dr Shehzad Ashraf Chaudhry demanded for immediate appointment of Acting Chairperson Higher Education Commission.

The letter mentions that FAPUASA has appreciated the formation of apolitical committee consisting of reputed academicians for the appointment of Chairperson Federal Higher Education Commission. It is very encouraging that the committee has initiated the process to induct new chairman HEC, for which applications have already been invited.

The letter further states that higher education in Pakistan nowadays is facing a number of problems. Specifically, the universities of federal capital are passing through the most turbulent time of the history. Recently, the NAB has taken up the case of irregularities in appointment of current chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed. Furthermore, an application has been filed in NAB against his involvement in land purchase scam at Islamabad for FUUAST.

During recent times, HEC has failed to utilize approximately fifty percent of its development budget, which has deprived the universities from critical infrastructure like labs, faculty blocks and hostels. The contractual and adhoc appointments are rampant in HEC as well as in varsities.

Critical and policy decisions are being made through these contractual employees who do not have any stake at all. Such contractual appointments are also violation of the verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The policy decisions are being made in violations of HEC act which the media has also reported about.

The letter further states that the four-year tenure of current chairman HEC would expire on 14th April 2018, while the universities are helpless due to inactiveness of the current chairman. According to the media reports, when the selection process for appointment of new HEC head is underway, attempts are being made to convene HEC Commission meeting to legalize the illegitimate steps which were taken in violations of HEC Act and rules. According to the letter, Prime Minister was requested to nominate a member of the commission from the available HEC Commission members as per HEC Ordinance to act as acting chairman till the time search committee completes the process.

Meanwhile, Central President Dr Kaleemullah Barech while talking to various delegations of university faculty from different cities, emphasized over end of extension culture in higher education sector and appointment of heads through competitive, transparent, open and merit based mechanism under the supervision of neutral search committee comprising of senior academicians.