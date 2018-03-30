Share:

Malik Muhammad Hamza Khan

Ever imagined what life would be without a job? Without the money to support yourself and those who depend on you. The kids of yesterday who ran away from schools have their regrets.

At least they had a choice but what about those who never got a chance? What about those who despite wanting to could never get education maybe because they were born with the wrong gender?

Education is the basic right of every human being but unfortunately Pakistan still lacks behind in providing education for girls. Education plays a vital role in the power to transform societies; be it getting above oppression or striving for the better good.

It is a very famous quotation from Napoleon Bonaparte, "Give me good mothers and I shall give you a great nation!" Educated women are an essentiality to a well-groomed and disciplined society.

Many of Pakistan's problems arise due to a lack of education: from early marriages leading to overpopulation to an increase in crime rates. Strict laws need to be enforced if we are to ever crush this crisis. More government schools should be established not just in the main cities but in every corner of the country so that no one has an opportunity to say that they never got the chance. Secondly, education for every child should be made compulsory, be it boy or girl, to a minimum level of high school graduation.

This cultural belief needs to be shattered that a woman is of no use to a family and only lives to give birth to sons. Every government talks about the importance of female education but none of them has given attention to it.

On so many forums this issue has been raised but rarely do we see any progression.

In Multan, the plan of a separate women university and women medical college was announced yet these plans have not seen the light of the day. In Pakistan, there are about 19.5 million children of primary age group, out of which 6.8 million are out of school and 60 percent of these are females.

At least, seven million children are not in primary schools. That's around as many people as live in the city of Lahore. Three million will never see the inside of a classroom at all.

In Pakistan, girls face some of the toughest barriers in education. Nearly 62 percent out of school girls are unlikely ever to enroll in schools as compared to 27 percent of boys in the country. 43 percent of women face religious discrimination at workplace, educational institutions and neighborhood.

In many cases, overpopulation leads to families neglecting their daughters' education as they prefer to spend their savings on their only son. Besides when a girl goes to a university to further her studies it is seen as un-Islamic and un-cultural as there are boys in universities as well. The only classes they are allowed to take are: sewing, cooking and how to 'pardah'.

One of the initial steps is the decentralization of decision-making, which means government should develop partnerships with NGOs and the private sector to hand over responsibility effectively to achieve universal primary education. It can improve education administration.

The most important factor is to raise awareness mainly among rural communities which even to date resemble a very backward society mainly caused by the government's inattention to them. Local communities should be briefed about the importance of female education.

Effort should be made regarding this problem then annual research should be conducted to compare figures and to learning achievement across schools, cities and provinces over time. If we do not educate our future mothers then who will?

Today, Pakistan is far from meeting its international education obligations. One in ten of the world's primary age children who are not in schools live in Pakistan, placing Pakistan second in the global ranking of out-of-school children. According to UNESCO, meanwhile 30 percent of Pakistanis live in extreme educational poverty having received less than two years of education.

Last but not least, no society can progress by restricting more than half of its population in the void of ignorance and incompetence. If Pakistan is to ever succeed as a nation, as a developing nation, as a first world country it need not discriminate over something as un-important as genders, something man cannot change.