GUJRANWALA-Four Anti-Corruption Establishment officers have been awarded best performance award by Director General Brig (r) Muzaffar Ali Ranjha.

According ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed, Gujranwala circle officers - Amir Hussain Sandhu, Shahid Mehmood, Rana Muhammad Ilyas and deputy director Imran Khan showed tremendous performance during the last four months. These officers arrested dozens of corrupt government officers and officials while seeing the best performance of these officers, the ACE DG awarded them appreciation letters. He said that according to the Punjab government directives, the ACE officers are working hard to eliminate the menace of corruption and ensure a corruption-free society. He said that a vigorous crackdown on corrupt officers and officials would be launched in the next couple of days without any pressure or favour. He said officers having good performance would be given appreciation and prizes while no negligence would be tolerated.