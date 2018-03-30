Share:

KARACHI - It was fun, festivity and colours all around as the city of lights welcomed international cricket after a gap of nine long and hard years at the National Stadium, which was presenting bridal look.

The entire city was presenting festive look, as city was cleaned from dust, garbage and from airport to each and every corner of the city, the roads were decorated with huge size pictures of not only Pakistani but also international stars. All the roads leading towards the stadium were decorated with beautiful lights, which were even in the afternoon attracting and catching everyone’s eyes.

Credit must be given to PCB, Sindh government, all the agencies, Rangers and police for providing foolproof security and best arrangements for the PSL grand final, like witnessed in Lahore. The special shuttle service was provided to the spectators, who thronged the National Stadium well before start of the final. It was earlier announced that the gates and roads would be closed for spectators at 5pm, but keeping a close look on the spectators’ huge numbers, the deadline was extended for two hours. One thing is crystal clear that it was smooth passage provided to even ordinary spectators and security agencies deputed at different entry points were not only highly humble, but also guiding the spectators towards their destination and flowers were also being presented to kids on behalf of Rangers.

The stadium could host around 32,000 spectators, but make-shift chairs and stands helped to adjust around 36,000 plus spectators. It was huge noise, great fun and people were dancing, enjoying and cheering for both the teams. A colour-full performance by Ali Zafar, Strings, Aima Baig, Farhan Saeed and Shahzad Roy had spell-bound effect on the audience. The pack to capacity crowd was buzzing and dancing on local tunes, while Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah extended invitation to all the CMs as well as COAS to come and enjoy the fun at the historic National Stadium.

The Sindh CM checked the entire security by sitting in helicopter and went to different stands along with the security staff. In fact, it were his active support and sincere efforts, which made the PSL final possible in Karachi and would also help in opening the doors of international cricket in the city of lights, which is all set to host the West Indies on April 1, after successfully holding the mega PSL final.

When both the teams entered the stadium, the entire crowd rose to their seats and gave standing ovation to them. There were touchy moments witnessed as well, as some young spectators were also crying with tears of joy in their eyes, when the national anthem of Pakistan was aired and it was very encouraging to witness that international players were also trying to sing the anthem.

The colourful crackers were also lit the area at both sides when the both the sides entered the stadium. The crowd was cheering and players were waving at the spectators. It was true both eliminators were played in Lahore and the Gaddafi Stadium was also pack to capacity, but the environment and electrifying crowd was something missing at Lahore. The Karachi masses proved that they are true cricket lovers and the way they came out in huge numbers with waving Pakistani flags, having painted faces and wearing United and Zalmi shirts. The families also turned up in huge numbers and it was very encouraging to witness foreigners also turning up in quite numbers and they also wanted to remain part of the joy and festivity.

The people from far-flung areas of Pakistan also gathered in huge numbers to show solidarity with Karachi and especially cricket. It was witnessed that although almost all the international players were enjoying too much crowd support, but Darren Sammy had the largest fan following due to his down to earth attitude and supportive behavior. He always allows general public to come closer to him and to have selfies with him. The media centre was equipped with wifi and the relevant facilities. It was smooth working environment and to the surprise of many journalists, they face almost no trouble at all in performing their official duties.

It is hoped that National Stadium will be completely ready to host the West Indies for the three-match T20 International series. The entire National Stadium staff, PCB, local government and all those, who worked day and night to ensure PSL final take place in National Stadium, deserve huge round of applause. The PCB chairman and Sindh government must announce cash incentives for all those, who made the day possible.

It was victory of cricket and slap on the faces of those, who wanted to deprive Pakistan of hosting international cricket. The entire Pakistani nation is grateful to all those international players, who despite threats and huge pressure from their boards, families and different sections, ignored all threats and remained firm in helping Pakistan cricket. Sammy and Shahid Afridi role couldn’t be rule out, as both made huge contribution towards ensuring international players come and play in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi graced the final as chief guest and his presence at the final made the event more grand and majestic.