“The arrival of international stars in Karachi has once again given life to the passion of the game in the hearts of the fans of the game. The fans were missing such a festive environment and that can be seen on the roads of Karachi since past three days,” Sallahuddin Sallu said. Sallu continued with a reminisce of the memories of travelling past the empty stadium: “I have been watching this city and this stadium daily since past nine years and used to feel sad watching it die.” However he is happy that people have shown great interest in the historic event.