SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal has said that the government has established strong foundation for bringing revolution in education, energy and economy sectors through positive changes.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony held at Govt Muslim Postgraduate College for Women, Narowal, he said that the government had also focused on the promotion of quality education in science, technology and social sciences across the country. He said that the government had already taken effective initiatives to establish universities at the district level for providing higher education to the local students at local level.

He said that the PML-N government had opened the doors of quality education to everyone besides ensuring easy access of the students to the quality education.

He urged the teachers to focus on the character building of the students enabling them to serve the nation in a better way saying that the students are the future of the nation.

He also announced early dualization of the Narowal-Lahore Road, saying that this project would reduce the travelling distance between Narowal and Lahore to only 45 minutes.

Interior Minister also visited several stalls established at Faiz Park Narowal as part of the ongoing three-day Jashan-e-Baharaan Festival being celebrated in Narowal here.

COLONY MAP OKAYED: The provincial government has finally approved the map of the residential colony for low-income earning people in Sialkot, said Assistant Commissioner Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema. He said that the Punjab government would soon establish the colony on a 200 acres of land along the Sialkot Airport Road with a total cost of Rs255 million for facilitating the low-income people.

GIRLS CONVICTED: Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Sialkot Farhan Mudassar awarded death sentence with a fine to a girl and life imprisonment and fine to another for killing a Shia cleric 11 months ago.

The court has awarded death sentence with a fine of Rs0.3 million to Afshan Bibi and life imprisonment with a fine of Rs.0.2 million to Razia Bibi alias Sadia for killing Fazal Abbas at his house in Pasrur village soon after his arrival from abroad on April 19, 2017.

According to the prosecution, the two sisters had shot dead Fazal Abbas at his home for what they said blasphemy against different Prophets and companions of the Prophet (PBUH). Fazal Abbas had allegedly committed blasphemy in 2004 in Pasrur city while addressing a Muharram procession.

Pasrur city police had registered a case against Fazal Abbas who had escaped abroad and returned in April 2017 when the two convicts shot him dead at his home besides offering their arrest to the local police.

On Saturday, the ADSJ acquitted four other accused Muhammad Razzaq, Asad, Shehnaz Bibi and Amina Bibi by giving them the benefit of doubt in the case.