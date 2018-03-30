Share:

LAHORE - Holding glittering clay lamps in their hands and dancing to drumbeats, hundreds of devotees participated in the 430th urs of Hazrat Shah Hussain (1538-1599) on Sunday. It was the second day of the three-day urs, commonly known as Mela-e-Chiragan. The third day (Monday) will be exclusively for women devotees. Saturday was a local holiday in connection with the urs celebrations.

The son of a weaver who belonged to Dhudha clan of Rajputs and popularly known as Madhu Lal Hussain was the pioneer of Kafi in Punjabi poetry. Historians present different accounts of Shah Hussain’s life. The locals say they witnessed thousands of people attending the urs of Madho Lal Hussain, including people of Sikh, Hindu and other religions, a few years ago but now the gathering has shrunk to hundreds.

“It is only because of security situation that people are afraid of coming here. I had seen rush from the railway station to shrine [in Baghbanpura area] of Madho Lal in urs days and it is about five kilometres from there,” said Muhammad Nazir, a follower of Shah Hussain and a resident of Baghbanpura. Devotees made their way to the shrine on the second day of the urs, laid wreaths at his shrine and offered prayers. Many were seen wearing red dresses to honour the memory of the Sufi poet. It is said that Shah Hussain used to wear red dress and dance in affection with a Hindu boy, Madho Lal. Poetry in praise of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) will be held on concluding day of the urs today.