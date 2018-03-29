Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for crying foul over the recently-held Senate elections.

In a tweet, the PTI chief said: “So now PM Abbasi is crying about horse-trading and money-deciding Senate elections! If his party was so concerned why didn’t they support PTI’s proposals to change Senate election format to prevent exactly these shenanigans?”

Imran said he had suggested ways of holding transparent Senate election prior then the elections, but to no avail.

He said he had earlier proposed changes in method of holding elections.

Earlier, PM Abbasi had remarked, “The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the upper house. Can there be any respect for the country after that?”

“An election where votes were sold and purchased got us a chairman who was not known in the political circles before. It is sad to have such a person as chairman of the Senate, an institution that represents the federation,” the PM added.

Imran said how anyone was expected to respect the Supreme Court’s verdict when the country’s prime minister wasn’t doing so.

Hitting out at PM Abbasi, the PTI chief asked, “How could Panama case and its verdict have derailed development when it indicted Nawaz Sharif for money-laundering? Does PM Abbasi feel a money launderer should be above the law because of some imagined ongoing development?” He said, “Does PM Abbasi regard the debilitating $10 billion money-laundering per year that is destroying Pakistan a non-issue?”

“Does PM Abbasi think Nawaz Sharif is or is not involved in money laundering? If he thinks he is, then how can Abbasi as PM condone crime of money-laundering? If Abbasi thinks Nawaz Sharif is not guilty of money-laundering then he is more foolish than one thought.”

PTI chairman in another tweet on the micro-blogging site Twitter asked, “was money laundering not the biggest of all issues in Pakistan”. “If the PM of the country is not prepared to accept and respect judgment of the SC, how can others be expected to do so?”