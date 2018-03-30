Share:

Lahore - Indo-Pak team Sunday moved to the top in the 16th Balijee International Bridge Championship in progress here at the Lahore Gymkhana bridge tables.

The Indo-Pak team consists of stalwarts like Gulzar Bilal, Farrukh Liaqat, Subash Gupta and Sappan Desai and they secured victory in all six boards. Their victory points added up to 99.62 out of six wins. Puri Estate bagged second position with 87.82 victory points.

The Next Pharma team which includes Ahsan Javed Qureshi, Nauman Khalid Butt, Zia Hyder Naqi, Mirza Shauq Hussain and Ghias A Malik earned 73.46 points to finish third while Tehsin team having Tehsin Gheewala, Rashidul Ghazi, M Hashmat, Imran Abedi and Fatima Raza, secured fourth with 73.19 points.

With 72.88 points, at number five were Islamabad Green which had the services of Syed Abdul Hameed, Col Nasir, Maj Asad, AB Majhal while Shoaib team comprising Khurshid Hadi, Kemal Shoaib, Javed Ahmed Miran, Hasan Akhtar Zaidi and Rubina Agha earned 69.38 points to attain sixth position.

The final four sessions will be played today (Monday) and the leaders are expected to have a tough time in some of their matches. At the conclusion of the championship, Air Marshall Syed Shahid Zulfiqar Ali HI (Military) will award prizes to the winners at the prize distribution ceremony 6:45pm.