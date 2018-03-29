Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-A skirmish took place between the security guards of Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) and the students of Khawaja Fareed Government Postgraduate College (KFGPC) on the issue of a hostel building while the matter is sub judice.

Three security guards of IUB beat up four students of Khawaja Fareed Government Postgraduate College (KFGPC), alleged KFGPC Principal Dr Ajmal Bhatti. He said that on Saturday, some students of the college were playing in the Liaqat Hostel ground. When they entered the building of Liaqat Hostel of KFGPC where the IUB staff resides to get their ball, three security guards beat up them badly and injured after holding them hostage.

Bhatti said that later when a large number of college students entered the building after jumping its wall to rescue their fellows, two security guards escaped but the students beat one of them and took the control of the building.

DC Socrat Amman Rana took the notice and immediately called the police and sent AC headquarters Riasat Ali and AC Aitazaz Anjum to control the situation. The administration officers and police surrounded the hostel building, Bhatti further said. He added that KFGPC handed over the building of Liaqat Hostel to IUB for a short time in 2006 but later after the completion of IUB RYK campus building, its administration was reluctant to vacate the hostel building.

A many meetings were held to resolve the matter in the chair of DC Socrat Amman Rana but to no avail, he said. In December 2017, he added, a final meeting of KFGPC and IUB representatives was held in the chair of acting DC Khalid Hussain in which IUB officials said that the hostel building will be handed over to KFGPC on December 30, 2017 but they took the matter to the civil court to get stay order but failed.

Now, the IUB has filed a case in the sessions court but their counsel was not appearing in the court, he said. He alleged that in January, some armed security guards in the presence of Director IUB Dr Tehmina Bukhari and Professor Saeed had threatened some college students not to come near the building. As a result, he sent a written application to police station B division which declared the security guards of IUB as constant security threat, he said.

When contacted, IUB PRO Shehzad Khalid said that 12 to 15 persons forcefully entered the residential building of the faculty members of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. They thrashed the security guards, damaged official car of the Campus Director and broke the furniture and other items. They broke the door opening toward Khawaja Farid College premises where hundreds of students were holding sticks and chanting slogans, he said.

The security guard of IUB remained hostage for 4 to 6 hours while the students of Khawja Farid College entered the residential place of university teachers and took its control, he said.

They threw stones on the university security staff.

He said the university students always shown discipline and never took law in their hands. The matter of the residential place was already in the court which recently said that competent authority may decide it being a matter between two the institutions, he said.

He said the incident may be considered violation of court orders.