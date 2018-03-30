Share:

SIALKOT-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the JI has presented the name of prominent atomic scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan as the caretaker prime minister ahead of the 2018 general elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Sambrial near Sialkot, he said, “The JI has okayed and forwarded the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the slot of caretaker prime minister of Pakistan. JI strongly recommends Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan for the slot of caretaker prime minister.”

He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was the hero of the Pakistani nation as he made Pakistan nuclear power. Now, the time was high to acknowledge the meritorious services of Dr Qadeer and to pay him rich tribute by aopointing him as the caretaker prime minister. He said that all the political parties including MMA, PPP and PTI would be agreed on the name of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Sirajul Haq said the newly revived Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) would become strong power after winning the 2018 general elections. He said that reformation of the MMA had afflicted the secular and liberal elements in the country.

He said, “Now, the next turn is of MMA to be in power with the power of the votes. The MMA is striving to purge the country of corruption, corrupt politicians and secular and liberal elements.” He said that the JI would play its pivotal role at the political platform of the MMA. He said that the MMA’s top agenda would be to ensure the promotion of Islamic democracy and elimination of the western culture.

He said that the JI would also continue its nationwide movement to eliminate corruption from the country, besides, making it the country prosperous and an Islamic welfare state as envisaged by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the MMA would also crush the western agenda of the secular and liberal elements to promote secularism and liberalism in Pakistan.

He said that the elements of watching dreams to make Pakistan a secular state live in the fool’s paradise.

He added that the MMA would be the last hope of the people badly disappointed by the main political parties including PPP, PML-N and PTI. He said that now the MMA would come up to the expectations of the oppressed in the country. He said that the next regime would be of the MMA.

He said that the JI in individual position and the MMA would never accept any kind of the dictatorship in the country. He added that it wants true and sustainable democracy under the flag of Islam in Pakistan. There would be no compromise with anyone except democracy, he added.

He urged the Ulema to come forward and play their pivotal role on the platform of the MMA to unite the Muslim Ummah and foil all the national and international anti-Pakistan and anti-Islam conspiracies.

The MMA would impose educational emergency in the country for the promotion of quality education besides increasing annual educational budget from existing 2 to 4 percent.

The JI Ameer announced free education and free healthcare at all the government and private institutions in the country. He said that JI wanted to bring Islamic system in the country for the welfare of the people.

JI Punjab Secretary General Bilal Qudrat Butt, JI Sialkot District Ameer Shakeel Thakur, former MPA Arshad Mehmood Baggu etc were also present.