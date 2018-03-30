Share:

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led KP government had failed to deliver, adding that the uncertainty among the people had been increasing with each passing day.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the QWP Peshawar distract and city chapters in Watan Kor, Peshawar. The QWP KP General Secretary Hashim Babar, Secretary Political Training Asad Afridi, Nisar Khan and other party leaders were also present on this occasion.

“Due to lack of vision, the provincial government of PTI did not rightfully project the economic rights of Pakhtuns”, Sherpao said, adding that the government also failed to make financial development for overcoming increasing problems of the people, which, he said, had exposed the KP government’s credentials”.

Sherpao said that the KP government had adopted hostile attitude and it was unable to project the cases of the province at National Finance Commission (NFC), National Economic Council (NEC) and in other constitutional forums, which negated the tall claims of the government.

“The leaders are busy in political manoeuvring and sloganeering, but it has not worked practically to shape policies for the wellbeing of the people”, he regretted.

He said that the people had indentified true face of the rulers and they would reject them in the upcoming general elections of 2018. He said that the gory affairs had exposed the KP government. He alleged that the Billion Trees project was only present on papers and actually there was nothing on the ground. It is a serious case of irregularities and misappropriation and National Accountability Bureau should thoroughly probe the matter, he demanded.

Sikandar Sherpao said that the QWP had been struggling for change that would give renewed vitality to the democratic uplift of the province. He said that his party was working for protection of the rights of Pakhtuns. He vowed that the QWP would no more allow exploitation of the people and it would strive hard for their rights on every platform.

He said that the QWP was the staunchest supporter of the rule of law and powers of the Parliament. He asked the party workers to continue mobilising the voters for the general elections. He said that the QWP was the supporter of Pakhtuns rights and it would leave no stone unturned to struggle for their rights. He vowed to strive hard for ensuring their progress and development. He said that QWP had emerged as the lone voice for the rights of the oppressed.

He added that public trust was indication of its struggle for the welfare of the common man.

On this occasion, Malik Niaz Ali of PPP along with scores of his supporters announced joining the QWP.

JI KP CHIEF LASHES OUT AT

LIBERAL, SECULAR FORCES

Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has claimed that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal would for the next government in the province.

Whether secular or liberal, the role of such forces has come to an end in the KP, as the MMA would form next government in the province, which once it had ruled under the same platform from 2002-2007, he said while addressing a gathering held at Sher Ghar town of district Mardan on Sunday.

Dreamers of making Pakistan either liberal or secular state are living in fool’s paradise as Pakistan had come into being in the name of Islam, thus such forces and elements have no place here, he said.

Father of the nation had not made Pakistan to be ruled by looters, thieves and corrupt politicians but it was actually established to be a welfare Islamic state, he said, adding that there was no room for judicial martial law or dictatorship in the country anymore.

Mushtaq Ahmad Khan who was elected Senator from KP in the recently-concluded Senate elections maintained that his party had wanted democracy and pro-Islamic democracy. There is no room for family politics in the country and people have always rejected liberal and secular forces and would do so in the forthcoming general elections as well, he said.

The MMA, he claimed, would emerge as a single largest alliance in the coming polls. The alliance of religious parties, he said, was actually representing marginalised and deprived segments of society.

He said that people had never backed politics of insult and disgrace. People are now well aware of such faces, and their defeat is crystal clear in coming polls, he said.

About inviting other religious parties to the alliance, he said that the MMA top brass was willing to formally invite them to their ranks soon. He alleged that secular and liberal forces had looted the country with both hands. He alleged that such parties were working for accomplishment of others agenda.